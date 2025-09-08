RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 – Expected date and direct link!
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon declare the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 results. The RRBs will also release the cut-off marks and scorecards along with the results. All the candidates who showed up for the exam can find their results on the websites of their respective RRBs.
Key Details
- The CBT 1 exam was held between June 5 and 24, 2025.
- The PDF result will have the roll numbers of successful candidates.
- The candidates who succeed in CBT 1 will be eligible to take the CBT 2.
- The RRB NTPC scorecard will have information like raw score, pro-rated score, normalized marks, and qualifying status.
How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result
In order to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level result, candidates can follow the given steps:
- Log on to the official website of their respective RRB.
- Click on the "RRB NTPC CBT 1 result" link.
- Look for their roll number in the result PDF.
- Save the result PDF for future use.
Job Profiles
RRB NTPC recruitment involves different job profiles, including:
- Station Master: Oversees work of the given railway stations, ensures proper train movement, and resolves passenger complaints.
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Keeps accounting records, keeps track of transactions, and assists with administrative work in the accounts department.
- Goods Guard: Tracks train operations, detects and resolves minor faults, and communicates with Station Masters.
Expected Cut-off Marks
The expected cut-off marks for RRB NTPC are as follows:
- General (UR): 70-85 marks
- OBC: 65-80 marks
- SC: 55-75 marks
- ST: 50-70 marks
- EWS: 60-80 marks
Candidates can remain informed of the latest news and updates regarding the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 by checking our page frequently.
Also read: AP Dasara Holidays 2025 for Schools and Colleges: Sep 24 to Oct 2, Sep 28 to Oct 5