RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 – Expected date and direct link!

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon declare the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 results. The RRBs will also release the cut-off marks and scorecards along with the results. All the candidates who showed up for the exam can find their results on the websites of their respective RRBs.

Key Details

The CBT 1 exam was held between June 5 and 24, 2025.

The PDF result will have the roll numbers of successful candidates.

The candidates who succeed in CBT 1 will be eligible to take the CBT 2.

The RRB NTPC scorecard will have information like raw score, pro-rated score, normalized marks, and qualifying status.

How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result

In order to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level result, candidates can follow the given steps:

Log on to the official website of their respective RRB.

Click on the "RRB NTPC CBT 1 result" link.

Look for their roll number in the result PDF.

Save the result PDF for future use.

Job Profiles

RRB NTPC recruitment involves different job profiles, including:

Station Master: Oversees work of the given railway stations, ensures proper train movement, and resolves passenger complaints.

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Keeps accounting records, keeps track of transactions, and assists with administrative work in the accounts department.

Goods Guard: Tracks train operations, detects and resolves minor faults, and communicates with Station Masters.

Expected Cut-off Marks

The expected cut-off marks for RRB NTPC are as follows:

General (UR): 70-85 marks

OBC: 65-80 marks

SC: 55-75 marks

ST: 50-70 marks

EWS: 60-80 marks

Candidates can remain informed of the latest news and updates regarding the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 by checking our page frequently.

Also read: AP Dasara Holidays 2025 for Schools and Colleges: Sep 24 to Oct 2, Sep 28 to Oct 5