RBSE Rajasthan Class 8 Results to be released today?

According to the reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 8 Result 2025 today. More than 12 lakh students who took the exam are waiting eagerly for their results. The Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner, will make the announcement, whose results will be available online on the official websites - rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in. Though there are a few media reports, there is no official announcement yet.

Details of the Examination

The RBSE Class 8 exams were held from March 20 to April 2, 2025. To pass the exams, students must get at least 33% marks in every subject and a total. Those who fail to get the minimum marks in more than two subjects will be marked as unsuccessful and will need to repeat the academic year.

How to Check the Result

To verify their scorecards, the applicants will have to provide their roll number and date of birth. Subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and pass/fail status will be provided on the scorecard. Students can proceed in the following manner to download their results:

Go to the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Click on the homepage link for RBSE Class 8 Result 2025.

Put your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save or take a printout for further reference.

Previous Year's Performance

In the year 2024, the RBSE Class 8 results witnessed a pass percentage of 94.50%, with 12,33,702 out of 13,05,355 students passing the exam. Girls performed better than boys, achieving a pass percentage of 96.39% as against 95.14% achieved by boys. The best-performing districts were Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Ajmer, and Nagaur.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated on the official website for the new developments regarding the announcement of the RBSE Class 8th exam 2025. Since the results are likely to be declared soon, the students can get themselves ready to verify their marks and make plans accordingly.

