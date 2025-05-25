Telangana ECET Results 2025 Out: Check Rank Cards at ecet.tgche.ac.in

The most-awaited Telangana ECET Results 2025 have been released. The Osmania University unveiled the results. The results are live at ecet.tgche.ac.in

Based on the ECET Score, Politechnic Students, Diploma Students, BSC (Maths) students are eligible to get Lateral Entry into engineering, pharmacy colleges. The Diploma students are eligible to join the second year of BE/BTECH/B PHARMACY in colleges respectively.

ECET exam 2025 was held on May 12 in Telangana. Over 20,000 students have appeared for the exam.

Check Marks and Rank Card at ecet.tgche.ac.in