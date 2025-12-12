RBSE Exam 2026 Time Table: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 10, 12 Schedule Soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 time table 2026 shortly. Once announced, students can download the complete exam schedule from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per initial reports, the board exams are likely to be conducted in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

How to Check RBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access and download the Rajasthan Board exam date sheet:

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Updates section on the homepage.

Click on the notification titled RBSE 10th/12th Class Time Table 2026.

The RBSE time table PDF for Classes 10 and 12 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the date sheet for future reference.

Details Included in the RBSE Time Table 2026

The RBSE exam schedule will contain the following key details:

• Exam dates

• Exam day

• Subject code

• Subject name

• Exam timings

• Important exam-day instructions

RBSE Passing Criteria for 2026

To clear the Rajasthan Board exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those who fail to achieve the passing marks will be eligible to apply for supplementary examinations, which the board conducts a few months after the main exams.