RBSE Class 10 Results to be released tomorrow, May 27 at 5 PM!

The Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 will be announced shortly by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). The results can be checked online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using the roll number. The date of the result is provisionally fixed for May 27, 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM.

The procedure to check the RBSE 10th Result 2025 is as follows:

Go to the official Rajasthan Board website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "RBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link on the home page

Put in your roll number and other necessary details to log in

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the marksheet and take a copy for reference

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Other Ways to Check Results

After release, students can also:

Download their RBSE 10th marksheet

Check updates via SMS

View results via DigiLocker or the Umang app

Stay Informed

The RBSE 10th Result 2025 is likely to be released at the press conference. Students should monitor the official website and other platforms for the latest news.

