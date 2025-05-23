RBSE 12th Arts Result 2025: Anupriya Rathore Tops with 99.60% - Check Merit List

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 Arts result for 2025, and Anupriya Rathore, a student of Aggarwal Girls Senior Secondary School, Madanganj, Kishangarh, topped the result with a whopping 99.60% mark.

Exceptional Performance

Anupriya's remarkable achievement is a result of her consistent hard work and dedication to her school life. She is not the sole achiever, as three other girls - Priyanka, Urmila, and Pragati - have also achieved the same remarkable score of 99.60%.

RBSE 12th Arts Result Highlights

Total Pass Percentage: 97.70% in the Arts stream

Girls' Pass Rate: 98.42%, topping boys who had a pass rate of 97.09%.

Total Students Appeared: 5,78,164 out of 5,87,444 registered students

First Division Achievers: 1,64,009 boys and 2,23,045 girls, reflecting impressive performance, particularly among girls

Bright Future Ahead

The RBSE 12th Arts results prove the potential and talent of Rajasthan's student community. The efforts of the board to ensure the quality of education in spite of difficulties have proved fruitful. A detailed merit list shall be published shortly, which will indicate the toppers in different courses.

Conclusion

Anupriya Rathore's success is an inspiration for students in the state. Her success story also reminds us that students can achieve academic excellence with perseverance and hard work.

