JAC Class 10th and 12th Result on May 28?

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025 for students who took the board exams. Although the final confirmation is yet to come, students can anticipate the results soon.

Expected Result Dates

JAC 10th Result 2025: May 26, 2025

JAC 12th Result 2025: May 28, 2025

How to Check JAC Result 2025

Candidates can view their Jharkhand board result 2025 on the official websites - (link not available) and jac.jharkhand.gov.in by using their roll number and roll code. Steps are as follows:

Go to the official website

Click on 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025' or 'Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025'

Enter roll number and roll code

Submit details to see the result

Save and download the result for later use

Alternative Methods to Check the Result

SMS: SMS in the form "RESULT JAC10 Roll Code Roll no" to 56263

DigiLocker: Go to digilocker.gov.in, register, and check the Jharkhand Board result page

Grace Marks Policy

Jharkhand Academic Council offers grace marks to those students who are about to pass or who obtain a higher division. The policy is as follows:

Maximum 5% grace marks in one subject if the student is failing by up to 5% of the maximum marks

Maximum 3% grace marks in two subjects if the student is failing by up to 3% of the maximum marks in both subjects

Grace marks for better division if the student is short by five or fewer marks

Preparation for Declaration of Result

With the result dates near, students can prepare themselves by:

Verifying the official websites regularly for updates

Having roll code and roll number in hand

Downloading and saving their result for future access

Following these steps, students can remain updated and prepared for the result announcement.

