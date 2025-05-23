JAC Class 10th and 12th Result on May 28?
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025 for students who took the board exams. Although the final confirmation is yet to come, students can anticipate the results soon.
Expected Result Dates
JAC 10th Result 2025: May 26, 2025
JAC 12th Result 2025: May 28, 2025
How to Check JAC Result 2025
Candidates can view their Jharkhand board result 2025 on the official websites - (link not available) and jac.jharkhand.gov.in by using their roll number and roll code. Steps are as follows:
- Go to the official website
- Click on 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025' or 'Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025'
- Enter roll number and roll code
- Submit details to see the result
- Save and download the result for later use
Alternative Methods to Check the Result
SMS: SMS in the form "RESULT JAC10 Roll Code Roll no" to 56263
DigiLocker: Go to digilocker.gov.in, register, and check the Jharkhand Board result page
Grace Marks Policy
Jharkhand Academic Council offers grace marks to those students who are about to pass or who obtain a higher division. The policy is as follows:
- Maximum 5% grace marks in one subject if the student is failing by up to 5% of the maximum marks
- Maximum 3% grace marks in two subjects if the student is failing by up to 3% of the maximum marks in both subjects
- Grace marks for better division if the student is short by five or fewer marks
Preparation for Declaration of Result
With the result dates near, students can prepare themselves by:
- Verifying the official websites regularly for updates
- Having roll code and roll number in hand
- Downloading and saving their result for future access
Following these steps, students can remain updated and prepared for the result announcement.
