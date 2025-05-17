RBSE 10th 12th Result 2025: Expected Date, Time, Direct link and How to check!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 shortly. As per the recent update on the official Twitter handle of RBSE, board officials are in a meeting to finalize the results declaration.

Rajasthan Board Result 2025 Date and Time

While the date and time of the announcement for the results are not mentioned, students can look forward to their results being released online on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, immediately after a press conference in which the board officials announce the toppers, pass percentage, and other figures for the 2024-25 academic year.

How to Check the Rajasthan Board Result 2025

To obtain their results online, students can take the following steps:

Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Results' option from the homepage

Use their board roll number and date of birth as login details

Click on 'Submit' to see their RBSE Class 10th or 12th Result 2025

Verify their details and download the marksheet for reference

Important Note for Students

Students must note that the online provisional marksheet is merely for reference purposes. The final result document will be announced by the board-affiliated schools.

Official Websites for RBSE Result 2025

Students can check the websites below to access their results online:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

By keeping a regular check on the official websites, students can remain informed about the latest details relating to their results and download their marksheets once released.

Also read: Mega 157: Nayanthara Pairs Up with Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi Aims Sankranthi 2026 Release