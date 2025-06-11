Rajasthan University UG Result 2024: Check Your BA, BSc, BCom Scores Now

The University of Rajasthan has released the results of the December 2024 undergraduate semester exams. Results of the first and third semester exams for BA, BSc, and BCom courses are available on the official websites, result.uniraj.ac.in and unirajs-org.in.

Verifying Your Rajasthan University UG Results

To view their results, students can go through these easy steps:

Go to the official website: result.uniraj.ac.in or unirajs-org.in

or Click the link for UG program results

Give their roll number and date of birth

Save and download their result for future use

Important Notice Regarding Mark Sheets

The university has made it clear that the marks shown on the website are for ready reference purposes only and cannot be treated as original mark sheets. In line with the notice on the website, "RU is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets will be issued separately by the University."

Supplementary Exams for the Students

Students who have performed poorly in one or two papers or have marks below par will be offered a chance to appear in supplementary exams. The university will inform you of the details of the exams at a suitable time.

Upcoming Results and Exam Updates

It is anticipated that the outcomes for the BA, BSc, and BCom April 2024 examinations will be announced shortly. In the meantime, the University of Rajasthan has issued admit cards for BEd, BBA, and other undergraduate examinations. Registered students for these exams may download their hall tickets from the main website.

Accessing Admit Cards and Future Updates

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam schedules, results, and other important notifications. By staying informed, students can ensure they don't miss any crucial deadlines or opportunities.

