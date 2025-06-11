WTC Final 2025, Australia vs. South Africa: Final XI, Live Streaming, Venue Details, and More!

Cricket fans who are disappointed after the IPL has ended do not need to worry. Within days after the tournament is done, there is more cricketing action set to delight sports lovers across the country. The World Test Championship final is all set to take place between Australia and South Africa.

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa is eyeing revenge as they aim to be the team that can finally win a title in 27 years. It's been a long wait for the team, and Bavuma is confident that they will script history. Pat Cummins, on the other hand, beams with confidence as Australia enters the tournament as heavy favorites.

Everything favors Australia, and the semifinal is where South Africa looks set to shake their opponents' confidence and end up scripting history. A lot is riding on Bavuma, who will either return home a hero or be treated badly for letting down South African cricket fans.

As Day 1 starts, here is where you can watch the final between South Africa and Australia in India.

Aus vs SA, WTC Final 2025: Streaming Details

To watch the final, cricket fans can tune now to JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network. Like with most of the other cricketing events, JioHotstar is committed to providing all-round coverage of important events across the world, and all ICC events will be streamed live by them.

Alongside JioHotstar, Star Sports will also be broadcasting the Australia vs. South Africa WTC Final live. The commentary panel on JioHotstar will include a large number of legendary analysts, such as Matthew Hayden, Nasser Hussain, Stuart Broad, Graeme Smith, Shaun Pollock, Kevin Pietersen, and others.

Aus vs. SA, WTC Final 2025: Final Playing XI.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.