Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Expected Date, Direct LInk and Latest Updates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is preparing to declare the Class 10 and 12 examination results for 2025. Even though the official date and time have not been announced by the board, previous trends indicate that the declaration is expected to take place within the next week.

RBSE Class 12 results for the year will be announced at a formal press conference. Important facts like overall success rate, comparison of performance between boys and girls, and district-wise analysis will be presented during this briefing. A little over the press conference, the scorecards will be available online.

Students who took these exams can check and download their marksheets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, by following a few easy steps:

Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: