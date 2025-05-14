AP Gurukula APRJC, APRDC CET 2025 Results Released Today, May 14: Check at aprs.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has officially released the results for the Gurukula Entrance Examinations. These exams were conducted for admissions to 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th classes, as well as for Intermediate (APRJC) and Degree (APRDC) courses. A total of 73,993 candidates had applied for the exams, competing for 7,190 available seats.

The Gurukula Entrance Examinations offer students an opportunity to gain admission to prestigious Gurukula Institutions across the state, known for their high standards of education and focus on holistic development.

How to Check Your Results:

If you are one of the candidates who appeared for the entrance exams, here’s how to check your results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website https://aprs.apcfss.in/.

Select the Result Link: On the homepage, find and click the “Results” link.

Enter Your Details: You will be asked to enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Submit: After entering the details, click the “Submit” button.

View and Download Results: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download it or take a printout for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department encourages all students to check their results and complete the necessary steps for admission into their chosen Gurukula institutions. Best of luck to all the candidates!