Rajasthan JET Result 2025 to be Declared Today: Direct Link to Download

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 result is anticipated to be declared today, July 25, 2025, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their scores and download their scorecard by logging in with their registration number and password.

Steps to Download Rajasthan JET 2025 Result

To access your result, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to https://jetskrau2025.com

Step 2: Click on the Result Link: Find and click on the "JET/Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025" link

Step 3: Enter Login Credentials: Enter your Registration ID, Password, or Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit and View Result: Click the "Submit" button to view your JET 2025 scorecard

Step 5: Download and Save: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference

What's Next?

The Rajasthan JET 2025 result will determine the qualifying status of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at participating universities in Rajasthan. Candidates can expect to see their subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status on their scorecard.

Stay Updated

For the latest updates on the Rajasthan JET 2025 admission process and other important notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website. You can also stay informed through live feeds on this Shiksha live blog.

Important Contact Details

For any queries or technical support, candidates can reach out to:

Contact Number: 7878748217 (10 am to 5 pm only)

Email ID: jet2025@raubikaner.org

Keep an eye on the official website for the latest information, and don't miss the opportunity to check your result and scorecard.

Also read: TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025 to Be Declared Today at dge.tn.gov.in