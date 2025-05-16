Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 soon; Direct links here!

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results of Class 10th and 12th soon. While the board has not made an official announcement regarding the date of the result, students can find their results on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. As per the reports, the results are expected to be released on May 15, yesterday but there was no official announcement and results are expected to be released soon.

Steps to Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025

Students can find their results by just following these easy steps:

Go to the official website - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

or Click on the RBSE 12th Board Result 2025 or RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 link

Enter your login credentials - roll number and date of birth

Click on 'Submit' and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print your result for future use

Number of Students Appeared for Exams

This year, 19,39,645 students had enrolled for the Rajasthan Board exams, with 10,62,341 students for Class 10 and 8,66,270 students for Class 12.

Result of Previous Year

In the previous year, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of Class 12 Arts, Science, and Commerce streams simultaneously. The pass percentage of Arts was 96.88%, Science was 97.73%, and Commerce was 98.95%.

Stay Updated with Live Updates

For the latest news on RBSE 10th, and 12th results, students can register with Live Hindustan. Once the results are announced, students are able to view their results on the site.

Result Expectations

It is anticipated that the Rajasthan Board will announce the Class 12 Arts, Science, and Commerce stream results simultaneously this year too. The students are waiting with bated breath for their results and can view them on the official websites once announced.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Class 10, Class 11 Results Out: Check Here