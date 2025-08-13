Punjab Police Constable 2025 Exam Results Released – Direct Link Here

The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has officially released the results for the Punjab Police Constable 2025 written examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by logging in with their credentials on the official websites — punjabpolice.gov.in and cdn.digialm.com.

A total of 1,746 vacancies were announced for the Constable post. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification.

Result Access and Download Process

The scorecards, available in PDF format, can be downloaded through the merit list link provided on the official portals. To download, candidates must:

Visit punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on the “Constable Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter the Registration Number/Login ID and other required details.

View the scorecard on the screen.

Save and print the document for future reference.

The recruitment board is expected to release the exam’s official answer key soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates on the next stages of the selection process.

For detailed scorecard access and the merit list, visit: punjabpolice.gov.in.