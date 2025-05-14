Punjab Board PSEB 12th Results 2025 Out Today – Direct Link, Marksheet Details

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 12 board exam results today, 14th May 2025. Students may download their results from 3 PM onwards through the official site, pseb.ac.in.

This year, the PSEB Class 12 exams were conducted between February 13 and April 4, 2025. Thousands of students in Punjab took the exams and are now waiting anxiously for their results.

Key Points:

Result Date & Time : May 14, 2025, at 3 PM

: May 14, 2025, at 3 PM Official Website: pseb.ac.in

Exam Period: February 13 to April 4, 2025

February 13 to April 4, 2025 Scorecard Type: Provisional (Original marksheets will be issued by schools)

Pupils are also advised that the online scorecards made public today shall be provisional. The original, authentic marksheets will be made available via their respective schools within the next few days.

Applicants are instructed to remain informed by regularly visiting the official PSEB website for new announcements and result-related notifications.

Students can click the link below to view the detailed procedure for the Punjab School Education Board Results.

Punjab Board Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check PSEB Class 10th and 12th Results