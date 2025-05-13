Punjab Board Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check PSEB Class 10th and 12th Results

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB 10th and 12th Result 2025 on May 14 at 3 PM. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the official website – pseb.ac.in.

The Class 10 board exams were held from March 10 to April 4, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to April 4, 2025. The results published online will be provisional, and students will later receive their official marksheets through their respective schools.

Key Information:

Result Date (Expected): May 14, 2025

Time: 3 PM (Tentative)

Official Website: pseb.ac.in

Credential Needed: Roll Number (as per admit card)

Steps to Check PSEB Result 2025 Online:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Select your class – Class 10 or Class 12

Enter your roll number correctly

Click “Submit” to view your result

Download and print a copy for reference

For the latest and most reliable updates, students and parents should keep an eye on the official website – pseb.ac.in. Avoid relying on unofficial sources for result information.