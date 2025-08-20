Pune Schools Open on August 20 Despite Heavy Rainfall, No Holiday Declared

In spite of torrential rains pelting numerous parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring a red alert, schools in Pune city will operate as normal today. The Pune district administration and the local education authorities have not issued any order for school closures on August 20.

As opposed to this, the Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a two-day holiday on August 20 and 21 for schools within its jurisdiction following the IMD's red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district. Other civic authorities like the Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Panvel Municipal Corporation have also cancelled classes today as a precautionary measure amidst incessant showers.

At the same time, in Mumbai, there was confusion late last night following a viral social media message stating that schools would be closed on August 20. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon dismissed the notice that was going around as a fake one and explained that no such declaration had been issued. Schools and colleges in Mumbai are thus set to operate according to their normal schedule.

The extensive rain is being linked to a low-pressure system above the Bay of Bengal, which has boosted monsoon activity throughout the state. Officials called for citizens, particularly in vulnerable and hilly regions, to be cautious and remain vigilant about weather forecasts.

Also read: August 20 school holiday here in Telangana due to Heavy rain!