Pune Grand Tour 2026: Holiday for Schools Along Stage 1 Route on January 20

The Pune District Administration has announced a one-day closure of schools in parts of the city as Pune prepares to host the Pune Grand Tour 2026, a high-profile global cycling spectacle.

As per the official directive, all government and private schools located along the Stage 1 race route will remain closed on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The order was issued on Sunday, January 18, by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, citing traffic regulation and public safety concerns.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of extensive traffic diversions, road closures, and large public gatherings expected during the event. Keeping educational institutions shut along the race corridor is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the cycling tour while avoiding inconvenience to students, parents, and school transport services.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is expected to draw elite international cyclists, professional teams, and spectators from across the country and abroad, placing Pune firmly on the global sporting map. Several key arterial roads will be part of Stage 1, requiring heightened security and traffic management throughout the day.

The district administration has advised parents, students, and school authorities to comply with the order and stay updated through official communication channels. Citizens have also been urged to plan travel in advance and cooperate with traffic advisories issued by the police.

With the city gearing up for this landmark sporting event, the temporary school shutdown highlights the scale of preparations underway to ensure a safe and seamless experience for participants and residents alike.