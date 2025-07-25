Osmania University UG Results 2025 Out for for BSc, BCom, BA, BBA, and More

Osmania University has declared the results for the June 2025 semester examinations, and students can now access their scores online. The university's official website, osmania.ac.in, is the central platform for students to check their results.

Courses with Declared Results:

BSc (Hons): Second-semester results for June 2025 are available for Regular (CBCS) students.

BSc (CBCS): Students can check their second-semester results for June 2025.

BCom (CBCS): Second-semester results for June 2025 have been announced for Regular students.

BBA (CBCS): Students can access their second-semester results for June 2025.

BA (CBCS): Second-semester results for June 2025 are now available for Regular students.

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (RV): January 2025 results have been declared.

Pharma-D: Results for both 6-year and 3-year YDC programs have been announced.

How to Check OU Results 2025:

To access their results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to osmania.ac.in .

. Navigate to Results Section: Look for the "Examinations" or "Results" tab.

Select Relevant Result Link: Click on the result link corresponding to your course.

Enter Credentials: Input your roll number and other required details.

View and Save Result: Your result will be displayed; save a copy for future reference.

Important Details:

Students are advised to verify their results carefully and report any discrepancies to the examination cell.

Those unsatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation within the specified deadline

Also read: Next 3 Days Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Due To Heavy Rains?