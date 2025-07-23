One in Every 13 Suicides in India Was of Student in 2022: NCRB Data

The issue of student suicides in India has been a pressing concern for educators, policymakers, and parents alike. According to recent data, student suicides accounted for 7.6% of all suicide cases reported across the country in 2022, down from 8.0% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2020. While the decline is a welcome trend, the numbers are still alarming and warrant attention.

Understanding the Pressures

Indian students are under such huge pressure to excel academically, and consequently, they are exposed to high levels of stress, anxiety, and mental illness. Pressure to get good grades, admission into high-performing colleges, and meeting parental expectations can be too much to handle for some students, so they feel they have no escape.

Support Systems

To this end, schools and institutions are adopting support mechanisms to assist learners in managing stress and mental illness. These include counseling helplines, life skills education, and stress management and resilience workshops. Others are also encouraging physical fitness, sport, and emotional well-being as a means of mitigating stress and enhancing mental well-being.

The Role of Addiction

Addiction is also starting to be a major issue among students. Drug abuse can worsen mental illnesses and make suicidal behaviors more likely. Dealing with addiction and offering assistance to students who are abusing drugs is essential in deterring student suicides.

A Collective Responsibility

Preventing student suicides involves a collaborative effort from policymakers, parents, educators, and the community. Through partnership, we can establish an environment that fosters student well-being and saves lives. Some of the steps involve:

Early Intervention: Early detection of students at risk and offering early intervention and support.

Mental Health Education: Mental health education is being included in school curricula to create awareness and break the stigma.

Support Services: Offering access to counseling services, helplines, and support groups.

Pressure Reduction: Promoting a balanced style of academics and co-curricular activities.

Also read: Heavy rains in Hyderabad till July 25, School Holidays likely!