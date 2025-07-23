OJEE Special Exam 2025 Result OUT: Check Steps to Download Here

The results of the second special OJEE 2025 have been released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board. On the official website, ojee.nic.in, candidates who took the test may now view and obtain their scorecards.

On July 15 and 16, 2025, students wishing to enroll in a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs at Odisha-based universities took the Special OJEE 2025 exam. For students who missed previous rounds or wanted to do better, this was their second opportunity.

To view the scorecards, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Go to ojee.nic.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the "Download Rank Card for II/Special OJEE 2025" link.

Enter your date of birth, password, and application number to log in.

On the screen, enter the security code.

To display your scorecard, click Submit.

The scorecard can be downloaded and printed out for future use.

Candidates who meet the requirements can participate in the OJEE 2025 counseling procedure. Candidates who qualified for JEE Main and Special OJEE will have separate counseling sessions with the exam authority.

The candidate's rank, preferred college, and seat availability will all be considered while choosing a course and college during counseling. Candidates are encouraged to check the official website frequently for the most recent information and changes.