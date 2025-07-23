4th Test: India showed right mix between caution and aggression in morning session, says Shastri

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the visitors’ getting off to a good start in the morning session on Day One of the fourth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was due to openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing a successful blend of caution and aggression.

An unbroken opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India reach 78 for no loss in 26 overs at lunch on Day One. "That was a proper session from India, given the overcast conditions, some pace around, and England having experienced bowlers."

"I thought India were first class. The right mix between caution and aggression. They left a lot of balls and trusted their defence. Then, towards the end of the session, they began to up the ante. Rahul just doesn't look like getting out," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

After England won the toss and put India into batting first, Rahul was at his composed best and played late to be unbeaten on 40 off 82 deliveries. Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, lauded Rahul for showing the perfect technique to succeed in tough conditions.

"He has a wonderful technique. He plays almost like an English opening batter, and it is a really valuable asset for this Indian side to have. All the great players who come to England, like Kumar Sangakkara, talk about defending straight and scoring square. That's what Rahul has done - classic batting in English conditions," he said.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, showed patience and immaculate discipline in the face of England’s bowlers getting seam movement, to be 36 not out off 74 balls. "This tour of England will make Jaiswal twice the player he is. He was prepared to gut it out this morning after his failures at Lord's - he gave respect to the conditions and the new ball. Then he started playing positive shots around half an hour before lunch - the uppercut, the slash over the slips," observed Shastri.

Hussain felt England were unlucky in not dismissing either of Rahul or Jaiswal, but felt the hosts could have bowled fuller lengths. "England will view it as if they were unlucky, and they did go past the outside edge on several occasions. Woakes to Jaiswal, in particular. I thought Carse was slightly off-colour, didn't seem to have the rhythm and bowled a bit short."

"The one criticism was that if England had been a bit fuller and bowled on the drive, there was enough movement to bring slips and gully into play. You can have two gully fielders to Rahul as he plays very late and drives square of the wicket in the air."

Asked what India's plan would be in the afternoon session, Shastri said, "Start from scratch in the afternoon. Bat like you did in the morning session, at least for the first 20 minutes. Then look to put pressure on England, so that the spinner bowls."

Hussain signed off by saying who England should start with in the post-lunch session. "I always feel that you start with your best bowlers for the conditions, and I think Woakes and Archer were your best two in the morning. So I would go with them."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.