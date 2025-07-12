OJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today: Check Now

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has informed that the OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be posted on July 12, 2025. Candidates undergoing the counseling process for Round 1 will be able to view their seat allotment results on the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Important Dates to Keep in Mind:

Online Reporting: July 12-15, 2025 (including exercise freeze/float option, document upload, fee payment, and response to queries)

Last Date to Respond to Questions: July 18, 2025

Seat Withdrawal/Withdrawal: July 13-18, 2025

Data Reconciliation and Validation: July 19-20, 2025

How to Check OJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to OJEE Website: ojee.nic.in, the official website of OJEE.

Click on Seat Allotment Result Link: The OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result link will be available on the homepage.

Enter Login Details: Enter your login details to view your result.

Submit and View Result: Click submit to see your seat allotment result.

Download Result Page: Download a copy of your result page for future use.

Important Instructions:

Allotted candidates are required to do online reporting between July 12-15, 2025.

Non-payment of fees and failure to do online reporting within the scheduled time shall lead to automatic cancellation of allotment.