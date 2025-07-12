Trump’s New Warning: “US Visa Screening Does Not Stop After A Visa Is Issued”

In a renewed effort to tighten immigration regulations, the U.S. government has issued a fresh warning to visa holders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the U.S. Embassy in India stated: “U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued.”

The embassy further warned: “We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they comply with all U.S. laws and immigration rules — and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they do not.”

Since assuming office in January, President Donald Trump has ramped up immigration enforcement and made the visa process more stringent.

This latest advisory follows an earlier directive urging applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to make their social media profiles public. Immigration authorities have been instructed to thoroughly vet applicants’ online presence as part of a more rigorous screening process.

These developments have sparked significant anxiety among those aspiring to achieve the so-called “American Dream.”

In a previous statement, the embassy emphasized that a U.S. visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and that each visa decision constitutes a “national security decision.”

Adding to the tightening framework, the U.S. is set to introduce a $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' starting in 2026 for all non-immigrant visa categories. This mandatory fee will function like a security deposit, refundable only if applicants meet specified compliance criteria.