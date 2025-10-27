Odisha Schools and Colleges Holidays on October 28 and 29 due to Cyclone Montha!

As Cyclone Montha heads towards the eastern coast, the Odisha government has declared a two-day holiday for schools, colleges, and educational institutions in some districts. The move is a precautionary one to keep students, teachers, and staff safe as the state prepares for heavy rains and high-speed winds.

Odisha Districts Under Red Alert

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha would turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, 2025, and strike the Andhra-Odisha coast. Eight districts in Odisha have been put in the Red Zone where the impact of the cyclone is likely to be high. They are:

Malkangiri

Koraput

Nabarangpur

Rayagada

Gajapati

Ganjam

Kandhamal

Kalahandi

School and College Holidays Announced

According to the recent orders, all colleges and schools in the said districts will be closed on October 28 and 29, 2025. Authorities have warned students and parents to stay indoors during heavy rain and not travel unless the weather clears.

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has directed district collectors to initiate all available safety protocols, such as suspension of physical classes, structural safety inspection of school buildings, and utilizing educational buildings as temporary shelter if necessary.

Odisha's disaster response force, NDRF units, and local administration are put on alert. Fishermen have been warned not to go out to the sea, and coastal dwellers are being relocated to cyclone centres in exposed places. Power and telecommunication departments have been directed to keep backup services and emergency systems available in case of disruption.

Also read: Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Junior Colleges Holidays from October 27 to 31