Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Junior Colleges Holidays from October 27 to 31

The Board of Intermediate Education has issued a precautionary step to be taken for the safety of students during the forthcoming cyclonic storm "MontHa". Junior colleges in various districts have been announced as holidaying from October 27 to October 31 by District Collectors.

Districts Affected

The following districts will observe holidays:

Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam

Anakapalli

Kakinada

West Godavari

Eluru

Krishna

NTR

Guntur

Bapatla

Palnadu

YSR Kadapa

Safety Measures

The Board has directed its field officers to enforce the holiday order strictly, and no institution should be allowed to operate during this time. The protection of the students is paramount, and any laxity will be viewed seriously.

Implementation

The Board of Intermediate Education has instructed that the holiday schedule must be followed, keeping the students safe at home. By doing this, the authorities are trying to avoid any disturbances and risks caused by the cyclone.

Also read: October 27 School Holiday in AP Due to Heavy rains?