October 27 School Holiday in AP Due to Heavy rains?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to become Cyclone Montha by Monday, October 27, 2025. The cyclone will be accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain in some parts of the state, particularly coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Rainfall Forecast

October 25: Heavy rain in Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati.

October 26: Very heavy rain in Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati; other districts such as Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Palnadu, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor can also receive heavy rain.

October 27–28: Southern coastal districts and Rayalaseema can expect heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The rain that occurred recently has already been heavy in many districts. To illustrate, Pakala in Prakasam district received 152.25 mm of rain between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

October 27 Holiday for Schools

Due to the heavy rain predicted, schools in the affected districts can declare a holiday on October 27. An official announcement has not been made thus far. Parents and students need to stay informed through local authorities and be prepared for unexpected announcements.

Also read: October 27 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu due to rain?