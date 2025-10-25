October 27 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu due to rain?

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, many parents and students are now wondering whether schools will remain open on Monday, October 27, 2025.

According to IMD’s forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 12 and 20 cm is expected within 24 hours on October 27. The rain is being triggered by a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into Cyclone Montha.

School Holiday Decision Yet to Be Announced

As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not officially declared a school holiday for October 27. However, district administrations are closely monitoring the weather situation. If rainfall intensifies as predicted, authorities may announce school and college closures in the affected districts on short notice to ensure student safety.

Why the Rainfall Alert Matters

The IMD has cautioned that the developing weather system will strengthen over the weekend:

October 25: May turn into a depression.

October 26: Likely to become a deep depression.

October 27: Expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha, with wind speeds reaching 65–75 kmph.

Although the cyclone’s main path seems to be moving toward Andhra Pradesh, its outer rain bands will impact northern Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai and its surrounding districts.

Areas Likely to Experience Heavy Rain

Chennai

Tiruvallur

Ranipet

Kanchipuram

Chengalpattu

Vellore

IMD has also mentioned that rainfall may continue into October 28, though it is expected to gradually decrease after that.

What Residents Should Know

Local authorities have been advised to remain on alert for potential flooding, and disaster management teams are prepared to respond if conditions deteriorate. If the weather turns severe, school holidays will likely be announced at the district level by Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Also read: Cyclone Alert for Tamil Nadu on Oct 27; School Holiday likely!