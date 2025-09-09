Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Check List of Public Holidays and Weekly Offs

As the festive season approaches, schools in Odisha will observe several holidays in September 2025. This article provides a detailed overview of the public holidays, weekly offs, and important dates to help you plan your schedule.

Public Holidays

The state government has declared several public holidays in September 2025, which will be observed by schools across Odisha. These holidays include:

Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad): This significant day will be observed on September 5, 2025 (Friday). Schools will remain closed to allow students and staff to participate in special prayers and community events.

Maha Saptami: This important day of the Durga Puja festival will be celebrated on September 29, 2025 (Monday). Schools will be closed as families participate in rituals and festivities.

Maha Ashtami: The grand celebrations of Durga Puja will continue with Maha Ashtami on September 30, 2025 (Tuesday). All schools in Odisha will remain closed on this day, allowing students to participate in large-scale pujas, cultural events, and community gatherings.

Weekly Offs

In addition to public holidays, schools in Odisha will also observe regular weekly offs. These include:

Sundays: Schools will be closed on Sundays, which fall on September 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025.

Second Saturday: The second Saturday of the month, September 13, 2025, will be a weekly off for schools.

Fourth Saturday: Similarly, the fourth Saturday, September 27, 2025, will also be a holiday for schools.

Important Dates

The month of September 2025 is significant for several important dates and festivals. Some of the key events include:

Durga Puja Celebrations: The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across Odisha. Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami are significant days of the festival, with cultural events and community gatherings.

Community Events: During the public holidays and festivals, community events and cultural programs will be organized in various parts of the state. These events will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and provide a platform for people to come together and celebrate.

In conclusion, schools in Odisha will observe several holidays in September 2025, including public holidays and weekly offs. It is essential to stay updated with the school holiday calendar to plan your schedule accordingly. With the festive season around the corner, we wish everyone a joyful and celebratory year.

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