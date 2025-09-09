Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 1 Nominations: Likely List of Contestants Up for Elimination

After just one week inside the house, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is already making headlines, though fans feel the start has been rather cold. Many viewers on social media are pointing out that the new season has yet to find its spark. The show has introduced a mix of celebrities and commoners, but so far, there has not been a standout moment or exciting twist to grab attention.

Despite the lukewarm beginning, a viral tweet has set the stage for drama by sharing a rumored list of eight contestants who may be nominated for elimination in Week 1. The names include Rithu Chowdhary, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Setty, Ramu Rathod, Flora Saini, and Sanjjanaa Galrani from the celebrity group, along with Demon Pavan from the commoner side.

If these names turn out to be accurate, it means the voting season is about to begin. Viewers will soon have the chance to save their favorites on JioHotstar once the polls open, and the results will decide who manages to stay in the game.

This season’s fresh format with celebrities and commoners sharing space, along with a dual-house setup, was expected to add energy to the show. However, fans have been vocal that nothing has truly stood out yet. Many are waiting for clashes, alliances, and emotional moments to pick up the pace.

As Week 1 progresses, the nominations are giving the audience a reason to engage. The coming days will show whether Bigg Boss Telugu 9 can find its footing and deliver the drama that the franchise is known for. For now, all eyes are on who will survive the first elimination and who will exit after just one week.

BiggBoss team member Raghu(My source) garu chepparu :- Celebrities lo #Bharani garu tappa migatha 8 members nominate ayyaru Commoners lo #demonpavan Okkade nominate ayyadu Total 9 members This week nomination lo unnaru #BiggBossTelugu9 @StarMaa @JioHotstarTel_ pic.twitter.com/GHFNRfMqsu — Mr.RK (@RavikumarJSP) September 9, 2025