Odisha School Holidays August 2025: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and More

As August arrives, India is preparing to celebrate a series of festivals, and students as well as families feel joy and enthusiasm in their hearts. In Odisha, schools will have multiple holidays in August 2025 so students can relax and join their family members in cultural celebrations.

Key Festivals and Holidays

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulan Purnima: Saturday, August 9, 2025 - A major festival celebrating sibling relationships and the sacred love of Radha and Krishna.

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - A public holiday celebrating India's freedom from British rule.

Sri Krishna Asthami: Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, a sacred deity in Hinduism.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Nuakhai: Thursday, August 28, 2025 - A harvest festival specific to Odisha, to celebrate the agricultural harvest of the region.

These holidays give students a great opportunity to unwind, recharge, and participate in cultural activities with their families. Parents and students are free to schedule their routines as per these breaks, hence making the most of these off-school periods.

Importance of School Holidays

School breaks are not only for recreation; they also present an opportunity for self-improvement, cultural awareness, and bonding with family. Pupils have the opportunity to do their hobbies, acquire new abilities, or just hang out with family.

Staying Updated

For the most recent news on Odisha school holidays and cultural festivals, it's crucial to remain in touch with local governments and schools. This helps you avoid missing out on any necessary information or celebrations.

