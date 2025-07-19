Odisha Board 12th Result 2025: CHSE Result Out, Check Now

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the instant exam results of Class 12 students in all streams. Students who appeared for the exam on June 25 and 26 can now see their results online at results.odisha.gov.in.

How to Get Your CHSE Odisha Result 2025

To view your result, just follow the following easy steps:

Visit the Official Website: Look for results.odisha.gov.in , the official website for the results of CHSE Odisha.

, the official website for the results of CHSE Odisha. Click on the Result Link: Search for the CHSE supplementary result link and click on it.

Enter Your Login Credentials: Enter your login credentials to view your result.

View and Download Your Result: After logging in, your result will be shown on the screen. You can download it for reference.

What's Included in the CHSE Odisha Result 2025

The result contains important information such as:

Student's name and roll number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Eligibility to Check the Result

Regular and ex-regular students studying in distance education courses were eligible to apply for the CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025. Now, students can check their qualifying status and retrieve their results from the official website.

By following these steps, students can simply obtain their CHSE Odisha Class 12 results and decide their next academic move accordingly.

