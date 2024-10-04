October 5 - October 15: Dussehra holidays are declared at Osmania University!

October welcomes the biggest Hindu festivals, Dussehra and Diwali. Yesterday, October 3, Devi Navratri officially started, and schools in Telangana got holidays from October 2 to October 14. The Junior colleges will get holidays from October 6, as the official announced.

Today, Osmania University announced the Dussehra 2024 holidays from October 5 to October 15. All the OU-affiliated colleges will get holidays from tomorrow and will reopen on October 16 after the grand Vijayadasami festival celebrations. The university authorities mentioned that the administration work will be as usual, and the holidays are just for students and lecturers.

Also read Navratri Day 2: Significance, Colour, Puja Rituals and Brahmacharini Mantra!