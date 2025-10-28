Is October 29 a School Holiday in Chennai Due to Rains? Check Now

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu woke up to overcast skies and intermittent rainfall on Tuesday, as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued weather alerts for multiple districts across the state.

According to the latest RMC bulletin, Tiruvallur district has been placed under an orange alert, while Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli remain on yellow alert for the day.

Cyclone Montha Strengthens Over Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. As of Tuesday morning, it was located about 160 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by Tuesday evening or night, bringing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, according to the RMC.

Meanwhile, another depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has been detected, moving northeastward. It currently lies about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai and is likely to continue moving in the same direction over the next 36 hours.

Rainfall in Northern Tamil Nadu

Though the cyclone’s main impact will be over coastal Andhra Pradesh, its outer rain bands have triggered moderate to heavy showers in northern Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

Weather blogger R. Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) reported that rainfall intensity in Chennai is expected to decrease gradually.

“Steady rains in North Chennai and drizzles in South Chennai will continue for two more hours and then slowly stop,” he said, noting that North Chennai recorded 60–70 mm of rainfall, while South Chennai received 30–50 mm.

He further added that the next two weeks would bring isolated showers or breaks in rainfall for Chennai.

Will Chennai Schools Remain Closed on October 29?

With the rainfall easing, schools in Chennai and nearby districts are expected to function normally on Wednesday, October 29. However, officials have stated that if heavy rains resume later in the evening, the District Collector may review the situation and announce holidays accordingly.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Declare Holidays

In contrast, neighboring states have taken precautionary measures as Cyclone Montha approaches the coast.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges across 12 districts, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, and Krishna, will remain closed until October 31.

Schools and colleges across 12 districts, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, and Krishna, will remain closed until October 31. Odisha: Districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Ganjam have also declared school holidays until October 30 due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Residents in Chennai are advised to stay alert for official updates from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department and the District Collector’s office, especially regarding school operations and travel advisories.