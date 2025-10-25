October 27 School Holiday in Delhi for Chhath Puja!

The Delhi government has declared Monday, October 27, 2025, a public holiday for Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday, recognizing the festival’s cultural and spiritual importance in the capital.

Significance of the Holiday

The decision aligns with the third day of Chhath Puja, considered the most significant phase of the four-day festival. On this day, devotees gather along riverbanks, lakes, and ponds to offer “Arghya” (prayers) to the setting sun, expressing gratitude and devotion.

By declaring a holiday, the Delhi government aims to ensure that devotees and families can fully participate in the festival’s rituals. The move also highlights the administration’s commitment to preserving cultural harmony and promoting environmental awareness — values deeply rooted in Chhath Puja traditions.

Schools and Offices to Stay Closed

With this announcement, all government offices, schools, and educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed on October 27, 2025. Private schools are also likely to observe the holiday, allowing students and staff to take part in the celebrations. Essential services, however, will function as usual.

Extensive Preparations Across the Capital

The Delhi government has undertaken large-scale preparations for Chhath Puja celebrations across the city. More than 1,300 Chhath Ghats have been readied for devotees, ensuring proper cleanliness, safety, and basic amenities.

Seventeen of these sites, including model ghats along the Yamuna River, have been specially upgraded with tents, drinking water facilities, lighting, toilets, and security arrangements to manage the large crowds expected during the rituals.

CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Pochanpur Ghat

Chief Minister Reka Gupta personally reviewed the arrangements at Pochanpur Ghat in Dwarka Sector 23B on Friday. Accompanied by MLA Sandeep Sahrawat and members of the Chhath Puja Committee, the CM inspected decoration, maintenance, and safety measures to ensure a smooth and organized celebration.

Celebration of Faith and Nature

Chhath Puja is a festival that celebrates purity, gratitude, and harmony between humans and nature. The rituals encourage environmental consciousness by emphasizing cleanliness and respect for natural water bodies.

As Delhi prepares to celebrate Chhath Puja with devotion and enthusiasm, the declared school and government holiday on October 27 allows families to come together in prayer and thanksgiving, marking the spirit of unity and reverence that the festival embodies.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Declares Half-Day Holiday on October 27, Full Day on October 28