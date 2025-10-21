October 22 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu and Odisha!

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai has announced an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain over some districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as a low-pressure area is likely to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal between October 21 and 24, 2025.

Based on the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Chennai districts are placed on an orange alert for October 22, 2025. Chennai will have cloudy conditions, moderate to heavy rain, and scattered thunderstorms during the day.

Official sources have asked people to remain indoors and take measures to avoid waterlogging and flooding. The Tamil Nadu government is likely to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on October 22, but an official notification has not been issued yet.

Low-Pressure System Over Bay of Bengal to Affect Odisha

While that, the Bhubaneswar office of IMD has also come up with a weather alert, forecasting light to moderate rain in some areas of Odisha in the coming days because of the same low-pressure system that's developing above the Bay of Bengal.

The system will likely develop into a depression in 48 hours, causing incessant rain from October 22-26, 2025. Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts are likely to experience heavy rains accompanied by thunder and gusty winds.

Wind speeds can go up to 30–40 kmph, with the IMD issuing warnings of lightning strikes in scattered areas. While the rain is likely to be heavy, authorities have made it clear that there is no current risk of a cyclone. The Odisha government is also expected to announce a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected districts, though the formal notification is yet to come.

Tamil Nadu Rain Update: Flood Alerts in Southern Districts

As of October 21, many areas of Tamil Nadu have already started receiving excessive rainfall. Tuticorin received over 8 cm of rain overnight, causing waterlogging and clogged drainage.

Other districts like Nilgiris, Erode, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli have also seen incessant rain as the northeast monsoon gains strength along southern Tamil Nadu.

Also, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Karaikal are still on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the next four days. Increased rainfall activity is predicted over coastal Tamil Nadu and bordering Union Territories during these four days.

Precautionary Measures and Outlook

Locals in the affected areas have been asked to stay away from unnecessary travel, keep themselves informed about IMD warnings, and remain safe in low-lying areas where flooding can occur. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the weather, and school and college holiday announcements are likely soon, depending on the intensity of the rains.

Also read: AP Rains for 36 Hours: School Holiday Likely