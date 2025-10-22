October 22 School Holiday: Chennai and Other Districts Affected by Heavy Rainfall

As a reaction to the incessant rain, the city and adjacent district administrations of Chennai have declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges on October 22. The shutdown has come into force immediately, with the government citing security concerns and the possibility of transport services being disrupted.

Districts Affected by the Holiday

The Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai districts will also have a school and college holiday because of the unfavourable weather. The action seeks to safeguard the health of students and personnel, considering the harsh circumstances.

Impact on Scheduled Events

The heavy rain has also caused the state-level Republic Day sports meet, which was scheduled to be held in Thanjavur between October 24 and 29, to be postponed. The event was rescheduled in consideration of the weather conditions at hand and as a measure to ensure the safety of participants.

Weather Forecast

As per the latest weather reports, Chennai and its suburbs can look forward to heavy rain throughout the day. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to worsen the situation, resulting in heavy rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas.

Government Response

The state government has been coordinating closely with local authorities to ease the effects of the heavy rain. Measures are in place to clear drains, mitigate waterlogging, and offer relief to affected residents. People are urged to remain up-to-date with the latest weather information and abide by instructions from local authorities to avert any danger.

Also read: October 22 Bank Holiday: Which States Have Bank Holidays?