October 2 School Holiday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti!

At the start of October 2025, parents and children all over India are waiting for October 2 to find out if schools will be open or not. October 2 is on a Thursday in 2025 and is a day of twin importance, as it is both Dussehra (Vijayadashami) and Gandhi Jayanti. As Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, schools nationwide will remain closed, providing students with a day of leisure to mark the festival and pay their respects to the Father of the Nation.

Why October 2 is a School Holiday

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 of every year commemorates the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who spearheaded India's freedom struggle with the philosophy of non-violence, truth, and simplicity. Schools across the country observe holiday on this day to pay tribute to his memory and conduct essay writing, speeches, and discussions on his life and philosophy.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

In 2025, Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on the same date, October 2. Dussehra, the tenth day of Navratri, celebrates:

The victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.

The victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, marking righteousness and divine power.

Dussehra is also a significant school holiday in most states, and students are engaged in Ramlila performances, processions, and public celebrations.

School Holidays Around October 2, 2025

Though October 2 is a national holiday, Indian schools follow various calendars for other neighboring festivals:

October 1, 2025 (Maha Navami): Schools in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh states will be closed for celebrating Maha Navami.

October 2, 2025 (Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti): All Indian schools, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, will be closed for the national holiday.

Other October holidays: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21) and Balipratipada (October 22) are also school holidays in some states.

Parents are requested to refer to local school calendars for any district-specific closures and cultural event observances.

How Students Can Spend October 2, 2025

As October 2 is a double celebration day, students can participate in a range of activities:

Family reunions and festive dining to celebrate Dussehra.

Watching local Ramlila performances or cultural events.

Taking part in Gandhi Jayanti activities such as essay competitions, skits, or community service.

Gaining knowledge of the importance of Mahatma Gandhi and the principles of non-violence and truth.

This combination of festivals enables students to celebrate both cultural festivities and intellectual introspection on a single day.

Summary

October 2, 2025: Indian schools will remain shut for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

October 1, 2025: Maha Navami school holidays in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

October 2 is a national school holiday so students can celebrate festivals, family days, and cultural activities.

Parents must always check with their local school authorities for any district-level schedules.

With Navratri, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti all falling in early October, students are blessed with the ideal time to immerse in festivities, traditions, and introspection, so this becomes a memorable beginning of the month.

Also read: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad for Durga Idols Immersion on October 1–2: Durga Visarjan 2025