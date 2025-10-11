October 11, 2025 School Holiday Update: State-Wise Status Across India

While Saturday, October 11, 2025, is not officially recognized as a national public holiday in India, it is expected to be a non-working day for many schools across the country. The reason is that October 11 falls on the Second Saturday of the month, which is observed as a bank holiday nationwide.

Although schools are not legally required to follow bank holidays, many institutions, particularly private schools, often choose to remain closed. This Saturday also falls between Karwa Chauth (October 10) and the following Sunday, creating an extended weekend for students and staff in several regions. Parents and students are advised to confirm the schedule directly with their school administration or check local district circulars.

State-Wise School Holiday Status on October 11, 2025

Here is a snapshot of the expected school closures across various states:

Nationwide (General):

Status: Closed (Weekend)

Reason: October 11 is a Saturday, a routine weekly holiday for many schools.

North India (UP, Delhi, Haryana):

Status: Likely Closed

Reason: October 11 follows Karwa Chauth (October 10), a regional festive holiday. Many schools extend this observance to include Saturday, giving students a longer weekend.

Karnataka, West Bengal:

Status: Open (Normal Schedule)

Reason: Schools in these states typically resumed classes earlier in the week after their extended Dasara / Durga Puja holidays. Classes are expected to run normally unless Saturday is a routine weekend off.

Eastern States (Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha):

Status: Open

Reason: Most schools in these states completed their Durga Puja holidays by October 5. Classes will continue as usual, with the next significant holiday being Diwali.

National Banks:

Status: Closed

Reason: October 11 is the Second Saturday, observed as a mandatory bank holiday nationwide. Some schools may align their schedule with this closure.

Important Notes for Students and Parents

School holiday schedules may vary significantly depending on local customs, state guidelines, and individual school policies. It is strongly recommended that students and parents check the official academic calendar or contact the school administration directly to confirm whether classes will be held on October 11, 2025.

For detailed, state-wise school holiday schedules for 2025, you can refer to the official school holiday calendar PDFs released by each state education department.

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