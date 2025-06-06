NTET 2025 Registration Open: Apply Now for National Teachers Eligibility Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025. This national-level exam is designed for candidates aiming to become educators in Indian systems of medicine and Homoeopathy. Interested applicants can now register online at the official NTA portal — exams.nta.ac.in.

Who Can Apply for NTET 2025?

NTET 2025 is open to candidates with postgraduate qualifications in traditional Indian medicine and allied disciplines. Eligible qualifications include:

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) with MD/MS

BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery) with MD

BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) with MD

M.Sc. in Anatomy, Physiology, or Biochemistry

Master of Public Health (MPH)

These qualifications make candidates eligible to appear for the NTET and qualify for teaching roles in recognized institutions offering courses in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani medicine, and related fields.

NTET 2025: Important Dates to Remember

Application Start Date: June 4, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 23, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 24, 2025

Date of Examination: July 17, 2025

Candidates must complete the registration and fee payment before the respective deadlines to be eligible to sit for the exam.

About NTET

The National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) is a crucial assessment for those looking to pursue teaching careers in the domains of Indian medicine and Homoeopathy. The exam evaluates both subject expertise and teaching aptitude, ensuring quality education in these traditional systems.

For more updates and the direct application link, visit exams.nta.ac.in.