November 8 School Holiday or not?

Tomorrow, November 8, being the second Saturday of the month, is a holiday for most schools in India. Though there are schools and institutions that conduct regular classes even on Saturdays, many schools will remain closed across the country.

State-wise School Holiday Updates

Schools in Delhi NCR, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow as it is the second Saturday holiday.

Bihar: Schools, which had closed for the first phase of the assembly election, resumed classes today but will remain closed tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha: Most of the schools have reopened following Cyclone Montha. However, schools will remain closed tomorrow, November 8.

Why the Holiday?

This is followed by the second Saturday holiday, quite common in many Indian states, for students and teachers, offering them a lengthy weekend. It provides an opportunity for relaxation, family time, and rejuvenation for the upcoming academic tasks.

Holidays Ahead

Children's Day: November 14 - celebrated everywhere with cultural programs and fun activities.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day: 24th November, observed in northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Weather Updates

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mixed weather across India next week, with rain expected to persist in southern and northeastern states, while northern and central regions will experience a drop in minimum temperatures.

Advice for Parents and Students

Check with your school administration or district education department for updates on school holidays.

Stay alert for weather updates and follow safety precautions.

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