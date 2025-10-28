November 2025 School Holidays Across India: Full List of State-Wise Holidays

As Diwali festivities wrap up in October, November 2025 brings only a few school holidays across India. Most schools will function regularly this month, except for select regional and religious observances. Here’s a look at the major public school holidays across leading Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Delhi.

November 2025 Public Holidays: State-Wise School Holiday Calendar Released

Kannada Rajyotsava – November 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Observed in: Karnataka

Type: Gazetted Holiday

Details: Kannada Rajyotsava, or Karnataka Formation Day, celebrates the unification of Kannada-speaking regions. Schools, colleges, and government offices in Karnataka will remain closed. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will have regular working days.

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Observed in: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Type: Gazetted Holiday

Details: This festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. It is widely celebrated in northern and western states. However, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka do not list it as an official school holiday.

Children’s Day – November 14, 2025 (Friday)

Observed Across: All States

Type: Observance (Not a Holiday)

Details: Celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day is not a holiday. Schools conduct fun activities and cultural programs, but regular classes continue.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day – November 24, 2025 (Monday)

Observed in: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

Type: Restricted Holiday

Details: This day honors the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. Schools in northern states remain closed, while those in the south and west remain open.