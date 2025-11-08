November 10 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Traders and investors usually go by the trading calendar in determining holidays to plan their activities. According to the official BSE and NSE holiday list, November 10, Monday, 2025 is not considered a stock market holiday. The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange shall remain open on that day for regular market sessions.

Since November 10 is falling on a Monday and no national festivals, public events, or special occasions are scheduled to take place, the markets will function as usual. This means trading in all segments — Equity, Derivatives, and Currency — will be carried out at regular times, with the normal market session commencing at 9:15 AM and closing at 3:30 PM.

Commodity markets like the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also operate as usual on November 10.

While November has some regional holidays later in the month, November 10 does not appear on the list of official trading holidays issued by the exchanges.

Hence, investors can go ahead with their trading activities as scheduled. In short, Monday, November 10, 2025, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market, and both BSE and NSE will remain open for business as usual.

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