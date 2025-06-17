NIOS 12th Class Results for April-May 2025: Check Scores at results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 12 results for the April–May 2025 exams. Students can now check their results online at the official website — results.nios.ac.in.

📅 Exam & Result Details

The NIOS 12th exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025

The result was released on June 16, 2025

Students will need their enrollment number to access the result

You can also check your result via SMS or on DigiLocker.

🔍 How to Check Your NIOS 12th Result 2025

Go to results.nios.ac.in

Click on "NIOS 12th Result 2025" link

Enter your enrollment number and the captcha code

Click on "Submit"

Your result will appear on the screen — download and print it

Save a copy for future reference