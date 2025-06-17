NIOS 12th Class Results for April-May 2025: Check Scores at results.nios.ac.in
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 12 results for the April–May 2025 exams. Students can now check their results online at the official website — results.nios.ac.in.
📅 Exam & Result Details
The NIOS 12th exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025
The result was released on June 16, 2025
Students will need their enrollment number to access the result
You can also check your result via SMS or on DigiLocker.
🔍 How to Check Your NIOS 12th Result 2025
Go to results.nios.ac.in
Click on "NIOS 12th Result 2025" link
Enter your enrollment number and the captcha code
Click on "Submit"
Your result will appear on the screen — download and print it
Save a copy for future reference