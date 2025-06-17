Delhi HC passes status quo orders in respect of several properties in Batla House

New Delhi, Jun 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo in respect of certain properties situated in the national Capital’s Batla House colony after several residents filed writ petitions challenging the validity of demolition notices.

A vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia sought he response of DDA and other respondents in the matter after the petitioners claimed that their properties fell outside Khasra No 279 or fall within Khasra No 279 but are eligible under the PM-UDAY Scheme.

When the counsel representing the DDA raised a question on the maintainability of the writ petitions filed before the Delhi High Court, the petitioners undertook that they would withdraw the application filed before the Supreme Court seeking identical relief.

In view of the petitioners' undertaking, the Delhi High Court asked the DDA to file a counter-affidavit within a period of four weeks.

It listed the matter for hearing on July 10, 2025, before the Roster Bench, and in the meantime, it ordered parties to maintain the status quo.

The DDA action stems from a Supreme Court directive ordering the clearance of encroachments on public land.

The apex court order also clarified that if the occupants are aggrieved by the demolition notices, they are free to adopt appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.

As per the residents, due process was not followed, and they were neither given the chance to prove ownership nor offered alternative rehabilitation before receiving eviction notices.

The matter reached the apex court, but a Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma directed listing the residents’ plea before the regular bench for hearing in July.

On May 22 and 26, two separate notices were served, one by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department and another by the DDA, referencing Khasra numbers 277 and 279 in the affected locality.

The Delhi High Court has stayed the UP Irrigation Department’s demolition plans for now, offering temporary reprieve to some residents.

However, last week, it declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan, challenging the proposed demolition action.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kathpalia and Tejas Karia observed that only aggrieved residents can make a claim that their properties exist beyond the proposed demolition site. Sensing the disinclination of the court to extend any relief, the senior counsel, appearing on the AAP leader’s behalf, sought permission to withdraw the PIL.

In its June 11 order, the Justice Kathpalia-led Bench took note of the submission that the legislator from Delhi’s Okhla constituency would inform the residents of their right to file appropriate legal proceedings within three working days, and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.