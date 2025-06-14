NIFT 2025 Result Out Soon: How to Download, direct link!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is about to declare the final result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFT) 2025 for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The official link of the scorecard will be activated on the NTA's specific portal in due course.

NIFT 2025 Exam Process: Recap

Following is a quick overview of the NIFT 2025 exam process:

Stage 1: The NTA announced the Stage 1 (GAT/CAT) results and issued scorecards on April 24, 2025.

Stage 2: The Situation Test for B.Des was conducted on June 8, 2025, and the GD/PI rounds for M.Des and allied courses from May 26, 2025, to June 3, 2025.

Expected Timeline

While there is no official word on the date of the result announcement, candidates can expect the final merit list to be published in the next few days. Previous predictions indicated June 13 as the date for the announcement of situation-test results, but the date still remains unclear.

How to Check NTA NIFT Final Result 2025

To check their final scorecards, candidates need to do the following:

Go to the NTA NIFT result website.

Click on the "Final Result 2025" link.

Login using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Download their scorecard/merit list.

What's Present in the NIFT Final Scorecard 2025?

The NIFT Final Scorecard 2025 will have the following information:

Subject-wise marks for CAT, GAT, and Stage 2

All India Rank

Category Rank

Final qualifying status

Stay Updated

Aspirants are requested to visit the NTA NIFT website on a frequent basis for updates on the announcement of the results and scorecard availability. With the release of the final results around the corner, the aspirants can prepare to look at their scores and move on to the next step of the admission procedure.

