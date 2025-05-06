NEET UG Result 2025 Expected Date June 13?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 is a most important medical entrance examination for those students who want to pursue medical courses in India. With about 23 lakh students giving the examination, the eagerness to announce the result is very high. Going by previous trends, the NEET UG result should be announced within 40 days after the completion of the examination.

Expected Result Date

Looking at the trends of the past years, the NEET UG result can be anticipated by the second week of June, with a probable declaration date of June 13, 2025. In the past years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results within 30-40 days of the exam date. For example, in 2024, the NEET result was declared on June 4, whereas in 2023, it was announced on June 13.

How to Download NEET UG Scorecard 2025

After the declaration of the NEET UG result, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. For downloading the scorecard, a step-by-step process is given below:

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET 2025 scorecard link

Log in with your application number and password

Download and save the NEET UG scorecard 2025

Take a hard copy of the scorecard for future use

Result Announcement

NTA will declare the NEET UG result 2025 on the official website. Candidates should keep checking the website for updates regarding the declaration of the result. As the expected date of the result is June 13, 2025, candidates can prepare themselves for the subsequent steps in the medical admission process.

Preparation for Next Steps

Once they download their scorecards, the candidates can prepare for the counseling and admission procedure. It is important to monitor the official website and other sources for information regarding the admission procedure.

