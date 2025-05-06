Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2025 declared: Direct link!

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2025 officially. Students who took the improvement exams can now view their results online on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

How to Check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2025

To obtain their scorecard, students have to follow the steps below:

Go to the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in .

. Enter roll number and date of birth in the login box.

Click on the result link to see their scores.

Download the scorecard for later use.

Details Contained in the Result

The Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2025 contains information like:

Subject-wise marks

Overall score

Student's name

Roll number

Pass/fail status

Other Results Announced

Along with the First Year Improvement/Supplementary Examination 2025 results, the NSQF First Year Improvement/Supplementary results 2025 and the First Year Vocational Improvement/Supplementary Examination results 2025 have also been declared. All of these results are now live and can be checked on the official portal: results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Important Advice for Students

Students should carefully verify their respective result sections in order to download the right mark sheet. Following these instructions, students can obtain their Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2025 and make plans accordingly.

Also read: MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 today; Direct link inside!