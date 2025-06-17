NEET UG 2025 Topper Rohit Kumar Sold Phone Covers and Scored 549!

Rohit Kumar, a 20-year-old street vendor from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, has accomplished the unthinkable by securing 549 marks in the NEET UG 2025 examination. While working round the clock to eke out a living, Rohit never lost sight of becoming a doctor. His perseverance and diligence have finally been rewarded, and now he is optimistic about getting admission into a government medical college in his state.

A Tale of Determination

Rohit's medical journey started during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at a local medical shop. Seeing the dedication of medical professionals up close created a sense of craving within him to become a medical professional. Being from an underprivileged family, Rohit's family was not in a position to fund his studies. Rohit's father was a vegetable vendor who worked laboriously to feed his family, and Rohit had to leave college so that he could concentrate on preparing for NEET.

Balancing Work and Studies

Rohit supported himself by selling phone covers on the street while studying late into the night. "I'd work throughout the day and study until 3 am, sleeping for only a couple of hours before getting back to work at 7 am," he revealed in an interview. In spite of the difficulties, Rohit was dedicated to his aim, and his diligence bore fruit when he passed the NEET UG 2025 exam.

A Helping Hand from Physics Wallah

Rohit was an NEET aspirant who was enrolled in Physics Wallah's free 'Ummeed' batch. The site gave him the resources and support that he required to crack the exam. Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, even visited Rohit's street stall, congratulated him personally, and presented him with a doctor's coat.

NEET UG 2025 Results

The results for NEET UG 2025 were declared recently, and Rohit's success is the result of his dedication and perseverance. The topper in the exam was Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi ranked among the top female candidates, in fifth position overall.

A New Chapter

With his NEET UG 2025 result, Rohit is finally ready to take the next step towards becoming a doctor. His story is an inspiration to all, proving the strength of determination and hard work. In the face of adversity, Rohit never lost hope, and his success is a reminder that anything can be done with determination and commitment.

